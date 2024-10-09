NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Admit Card 2024 out at nabard.org, download link here

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development released the NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Admit Card 2024 on October 9, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Phase 2 examination can check the admit card and download it from the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Admit Card 2024 out, download link here

The online main examination for Assistant Manager (RDBS/Rajbhasha)-2024 will be held on October 20, 2024.

The exam for Rajbhasha and Specialist posts will comprise 100-mark General English questions and a 100-mark stream-specific paper. Paper I (General English) will take place during the morning shift, followed by Paper II (Stream-Specific Paper) during the afternoon shift.

For Generalist posts, the paper will comprise 100-mark questions of General English and 100-mark questions of economic and Social Issues and Agriculture and Rural Development. Paper I (General English) will take place during the morning shift, followed by Paper II (Economic and Social Issues and agriculture and Rural Development) during the afternoon shift.

NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card for Phase 2, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open, and candidates must click on the NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Admit Card 2024 link.

Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Phase-II online examination will be conducted only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of the results of the Phase-I examination. This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both shifts. The date, time of paper wise examination/shifts and venue of examinations is indicated in both the Admission Letters.