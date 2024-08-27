NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 out at nabard.org, download link here

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has released the NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Assistant Manager in Grade A posts an download the call letter through the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 out, download link here

The call letter will be available to candidates on the official website from August 26 to September 1, 2024.

The Phase 1 (preliminary) examination will be conducted on September 1, 2024. The prelims examination comprises of questions from these subjects- Test of reasoning, English language, computer knowledge, quantitative aptitude, decision making, general awareness, Eco & Soc. Issues (with focus on Rural India) and Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India. The exam will have 200 marks questions and the time duration is 120 minutes. Shortlisting of the candidates for the Mains exam will be based on marks scored in the Merit section only.

NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.

Click on NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will have to appear for the main examination. The dates and other details of main exam will be out after prelims results.

The registration process was started on July 27 and ended on August 15, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 100 Assistant Manager posts and 2 AM (Rajbhasha) posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NABARD.