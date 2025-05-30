NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Where to check NTA NEET UG provisional key when released

NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET UG earlier this month and will release the provisional answer key next. Along with the answer key, the agency will also display NEET UG 2025 question papers and candidates responses (scanned images of OMR sheets). When released, candidates can download the NEET 2025 answer key, responses and question papers from neet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

After releasing the provisional answer key, NTA will invite objections from candidates. Subject experts will then review the objections and if they are found correct, the final answer key will be revised.

“Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice,” NTA said in the exam's information bulletin.

NEET 2025 was conducted in a single shift on May 4, 2025. The exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

Steps to check the NEET UG 2025 answer key when released

Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG answer key link

Enter your login credentials

Submit and download the answer key