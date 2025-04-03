National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will reopen the NEET MDS 2025 registration window on April 3, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for nline Applications for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET MDS 2025 registration reopens today at natboard.edu.in, apply till April 6

The decision to reopen the registration window was taken after the last date of completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-MDS 2025 was extended till June 30, 2025.

Candidates can register for NEET MDS till April 6, 2025. The edit window will be available for candidates on April 9, 2025.

The NEET MDS examination will be held on April 19, 2025. The examination shall be a multiple choice questions test delivered using computers network (CBT) as per scheme prescribed.

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 paper analysis: "Overall a moderate paper," say candidates after forenoon session of Day 1

The exam comprises 240 Multiple-Choice Questions, each with 4 response options/ distractors in English only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The exam duration is 3 hours. There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

The examination fee is ₹3500/- for General, OBC and EWS category candidates and ₹2500/- for SC, ST and PWD category candidates. The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a Credit Card/Debit Card issued by banks in India/UPI or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the web page.

UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025 expected soon, check how to download hall tickets when released at upsc.gov.in

The NBEMS NEET MDS result will be announced on May 19, 2025.

NEET-MDS 2025 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses of 2025 admission session. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.