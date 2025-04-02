UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025 expected soon, check how to download hall tickets when released at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, is set to release the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA), and Naval Academy (NA) examination (1), 2025 soon. Once released, candidates appearing for the examinations cand download their hall tickets from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Alternatively, the admit cards should also be available at upsconline.gov.in. UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released soon, Check how to download hall tickets when out at upsc.gov.in (Representative image/Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Notably, the commission is set to conduct the NDA NA 1 examinations 2025 on April 13.

On its official notification, the UPSC had stated, “The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.gov.in) for being downloaded by candidates.” It added that no admit card would be sent by post.

Furthermore, in case a candidate does not receive the e-Admit Card before the commencement of the examination, he/she should immediately contact the Commission. “Information in this regard can also be obtained from the Facilitation Counter located in the Commission’s Office either in person or over Phone Nos. 011–23385271/011– 23381125/011–23098543 Extn 4119, 4120.”

Registrations for UPSC NDA NA 1 examinations 2025 was conducted from December 11, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2006 and not later than July 1, 2009 were eligible to apply for the NDA & NA exam.

Through this recruitment exam, UPSC aims to fill a total of 406 NDA NA vacancies. These are:

Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy: 42 (including 6 for female candidates)

Air Force flying: 92 (including 2 for female candidates)

Air Force ground duties (Tech): 18 (including 2 for female candidates)

Air Force ground duties (Non-tech): 10 (including 2 for female candidates)

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Admit Card 2025: How to download when out

Candidates can download the hall tickets when released by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. Go to the admit card section available on the home page. Click on the link to download E-admit cards for various recruitment exams by UPSC. Click on the link to download the NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.