NEET PG 2022 live updates: SC to hear today plea seeking postponement of exam
- NEET PG 2022 live updates: SC to hear plea by some doctors seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 exam today.
NEET PG 2022 live updates: The Supreme Court will on Friday hear plea seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21. The plea has been filed by a group of doctors.
Apart from these doctors associations like the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have also requested the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule the NEET PG exam. They have argued that the difference between NEET PG 2022 exam date and the completion of 2021 counselling is too short for an aspirant to prepare for the exam.
May 13, 2022 10:22 AM IST
NEET PG 2022: Plea filed through two advocates
The plea seeking postponement of NEET PG exam has been filed through advocates Ashutosh Dubey and Abhishek Chauhan.
May 13, 2022 09:55 AM IST
NEET PG 2022: SC to hear plea for exam postponement today
The Supreme Court will soon hear a plea from a group of doctors who want the NEET PG exam to be postponed.
