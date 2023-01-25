NEET PG 2023: Registration ends on January 27, apply at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE will close the registration process for NEET PG 2023 on January 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can do it through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The edit window will open on January 30 and will close on February 3, 2023. Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images will open on February 14 and will close on February 17, 2023. The admit card will be available on February 27, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023.

NEET PG 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 application link available under the Examination tab.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is ₹4250/- for General, OBC and EWS category and ₹3250/- for SC, ST and PWD category. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of NBE NEET.