NEET PG Exam date 2024 Live: NEET PG preponed, check revised schedule
NEET PG 2024 Exam Live Updates: National Medical Commission, NMC has preponed the NEET PG 2024 examination date. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses exam date has been revised and will now be conducted on June 23, 2024. The declaration of results will be done on July 15, 2024 and the counselling process will be conducted from August 5 to October 15, 2024. The academic session will begin on September 16, and the last date for joining is October 21, 2024....Read More
The Commission has also decided that the cut off date for completion of internship to become eligible for NEET PG 2024 is August 15, 2024.
NEET PG: Negative marking will be there
There shall be a 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.
NEET Date: Exam pattern
The exam comprises of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs 30 minutes.
PG NEET 2024: What was the previous date?
NEET PG Exam New Date is June 23, 2024. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres.
The academic session will begin on September 16, and the last date for joining is October 21, 2024.
NEET PG: To be conducted in single day
NEET-PG 2024 shall be conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination. The exam will be conducted on June 23 instead of July 7. The exam will be conducted across the country at various eam centres.
PG NEET 2024: Counselling process dates
As per the official notice posted below, the counselling process will be conducted from August 5 to October 15, 2024.
NEET PG Exam New Date: About the exam
NEET-PG 2023 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following:
1. All India 50% quota seats for all States/Union territories of India.
2. State quota seats for all States/Union territories of India.
3. All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions & Universities/Deemed
Universities all across the country
4. Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions.
5. Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and Post
MBBS NBEMS Diploma Courses
The declaration of results will be done on July 15, 2024. The results can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG examination on the official website of NBE.
NEET PG exam revised date notice will be available to candidates on the official website of NMC. The link to check the notice is given here.
NEET exam for postgraduate courses has been preponed. The examination which was scheduled on July 7, 2024, will now be conducted on June 23, 2024.
