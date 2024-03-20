NEET PG Exam date 2024 Live: NEET PG preponed, check revised schedule

NEET PG 2024 Exam Live Updates: National Medical Commission, NMC has preponed the NEET PG 2024 examination date. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses exam date has been revised and will now be conducted on June 23, 2024. The declaration of results will be done on July 15, 2024 and the counselling process will be conducted from August 5 to October 15, 2024. The academic session will begin on September 16, and the last date for joining is October 21, 2024....Read More

The Commission has also decided that the cut off date for completion of internship to become eligible for NEET PG 2024 is August 15, 2024.

The NEET PG 2024 examination was earlier scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024.