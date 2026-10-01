The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 answer key, scorecard on October 1, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2026 answer key, scorecard expected to release today at natboard.edu.in, check notice (Pexels/Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per the official notice, the individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET PG 2026 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website on or after October 1, 2026.

Delhi: Sri Lankan delegation visits CM Shri school, explores education initiatives

Scorecard shall be available for download at the NBEMS website only for a period of 6 months from the date of issuance.

Each candidate who has appeared in NEET-PG 2026 shall be able to access their NEET-PG 2026 answer key through their individual applicant login at NBEMS website. The answer key will have following details given here:

Delhi LG meets principals of DU women's colleges; directs agencies for students' safety

Candidates will be able to see the section-wise Question IDs as per the sequence in respect of their set of question paper. Since the sequence of questions within a section is shuffled across candidates, the question IDs in a section may appear in different sequence for different candidates. Status of the response given by the candidate (Answered/ Not Attempted) for each question in respect of his/her set of question paper. Correct answer key ID (1/2/3/4) for each question in respect of his/her set of question paper. Since the order of options for a question are also shuffled across candidates, the correct key ID for a question ID may be different for different candidates. Response (1/2/3/4) marked against each question by the candidates in his/her set of question paper. Score given (4/ -1/ 0) to the candidate for each of the questions in his/her set of question paper, as per scheme of examination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Click on NEET PG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. Check the answer key and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.