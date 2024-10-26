NEET PG Counselling Date 2024 Live: Schedule awaited at mcc.nic.in, SC hearing postponed

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which conducts counselling for all India quota postgraduate medical seats, is expected to release the detailed schedule soon. The registration process has started, but dates for other activities, such as choice filling, locking, seat allotment and reporting, are awaited. As per a message displayed on the official website, the schedule will be released soon at mcc.nic.in....Read More

On Friday, the Supreme Court of India postponed the hearing of a plea challenging the conduct of the entrance test due to a lack of transparency.

The petition, filed by MBBS doctors, sought disclosure of the entrance test answer key and question papers.

The Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had previously asked the Centre to file a reply to the petition.

Advocates for petitioners told the bench that the examination was being conducted under information bulletins, which were amended at the last minute. They also mentioned a clear lack of transparency in the exam's conduct since the question paper, response sheet, and answer key were not supplied to the students.

Check live updates on NEET PG counselling 2024 below.