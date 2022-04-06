NEET-UG 2022 on July 17, registration begins on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance examination will be conducted on July 17, the National Testing Agency has said. The registration process has started on neet.nta.nic.in. Follow LIVE UPDATES.

The last date to apply for the exam is May 6, 2022.

“The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST),” reads the official notification.

The test will be conducted in English, Hindi and 11 other regional languages.

This time, there is no upper age limit for appearing in NEET. Earlier, it used to be 25 years for general and 30 for reserved category candidates.

NEET is the only entrance exam in India for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

Every year, around 15 lakh medical aspirants appear for this highly competitive examination. With the National Medical Commission (NMC) removing the age restriction, the number of applicants for the test is expected to rise this time.