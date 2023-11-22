NEET UG 2024 updated syllabus out at nta.ac.in, check here

National Medical Commission has released the NEET UG 2024 updates syllabus. Candidates who will appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2024 can check the syllabus on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2024 updated syllabus out at nta.ac.in

As per the official notice, Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under the National Medical Commission has finalized the NEET UG 2024 syllabus. The same has been uploaded on NMC’s website for the reference of the public at large.

“The stakeholders can refer to the updated syllabus for NEET UG 2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of the NEET UG examination for the academic session 2024-25”, read the notice.

NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] – 2024 on May 5, 2024, across the country at various exam centers. The results will be announced by the second week of June 2024. Also read: NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024: NEET PG, NEET MDS, FMGE & other exam dates out at natboard.edu.in

The eligibility criteria to appear for NEET is that the candidate who has passed the Class 12 board exam or is appearing in the qualifying examination, whose results are awaited, can apply for the test. Such candidates completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course can appear for the medical entrance examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NMC.

