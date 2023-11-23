NEET UG eligibility criteria relaxed, Biology allowed as additional subject after 12th

Students who study Physics, Chemistry, Biotechnology/Biology (along with English) as additional subjects even after passing Class 12th will be eligible to appear in the NEET UG entrance test, National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced. NEET UG 2024 eligibility criteria relaxed, Biology allowed as additional subject(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times/For representation)

They will also be eligible for grant of eligibility certificates, it added.

The decision has been taken considering the National Education Policy which permits flexibility in the study of subjects in Class 12, the commission said.

As per previous provisions, students were required to undergo two years of regular or continuous study of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology in Class 11th and 12th with practical (along with English). Further, these two years of study had to be completed from regular schools and not from open schools or as private candidates.

The previous regulations did not allow the study of Biology, Biotechnology or any other requisite subject as additional subjects after passing Class 12th, the NMC informed.

This had a consequential bearing on candidates seeking admission in graduate and primary medical courses in foreign institutes due to the statutory regulations in this regard – the eligibility requirement for taking admission in an Undergraduate Medical Course in a Foreign Medical Institution Regulations, 2002 and the Screening Test Regulation, 2002, the commission said.

The new rule will also be applicable on all candidates whose applications for eligibility certificates were rejected previously. However, for appearing in the exam, only those candidates who become eligible after the date of the present public notice – November 22 – can appear in NEET UG 2024, it said.

NMC informed that court cases filed by the commission in this regard will be withdrawn.