NEET UG Result 2022: Where, how to check NTA scores

NEET Result 2022: National Testing Agency will declare NEET UG 2022 results soon. As per official information, results will be published on or before September 7, 2022. NEET result will be published in the form of NTA scorecards, mentioning candidates' qualifying status, marks, all India ranks, etc. The agency will also announce names of toppers and category-wise cut-off scores along with results. NEET Result 2022 Live Updates

Once declared, check NEET results on the following websites:

neet.nta.nic.in nta.ac.in ntaresults.nic.in

This year, over 18 lakh candidates wrote the medical entrance exam on July 17. Provisional answer key of the test has already been published and the window to raise objections is now over. Next, final answer key and result will be published.

How to check NEET UG result 2022

Go to neet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link for NEET UG result. Enter your login credentials and submit. View your scorecard and take a printout.

