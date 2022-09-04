NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG result, cut-off soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare NEET UG result 2022 soon. Once declared, candidates can check NEET result on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in and on ntaresults.nic.in. They should also check nta.ac.in for regular updates.

The agency had said that results of the undergraduate medical entrance examination will be published by September 7. Earlier this week, the provisional answer key of NEET 2022 was published. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the key up to September 2. With the window now over, the final answer key of NEET and results will be published shortly.

Along with NEET UG results, NTA will also announce category-wise cut-off marks and percentiles. Those who score equal to or above the cut-off scores for their category can apply for admission to medical courses through all India quota and state quota counselling. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET 2022 result date and time, cut-off scores, final answer key and the NEET counselling process.