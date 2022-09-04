Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG result, cut-off soon on neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare NEET UG result 2022 soon. Once declared, candidates can check NEET result on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in and on ntaresults.nic.in. They should also check nta.ac.in for regular updates. 

The agency had said that results of the undergraduate medical entrance examination will be published by September 7. Earlier this week, the provisional answer key of NEET 2022 was published. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the key up to September 2. With the window now over, the final answer key of NEET and results will be published shortly. 

Along with NEET UG results, NTA will also announce category-wise cut-off marks and percentiles. Those who score equal to or above the cut-off scores for their category can apply for admission to medical courses through all India quota and state quota counselling. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET 2022 result date and time, cut-off scores, final answer key and the NEET counselling process. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 04, 2022 12:48 PM IST

    NEET result 2022: Important websites for AIQ counselling

    Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in

    AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in

    Veterinary Council of India (VCI): vci.dadf.gov.in/counseling

  • Sep 04, 2022 12:34 PM IST

    NEET result 2022: Details mentioned on NEET UG scorecards

    1. Candidate's name
    2. Roll number
    3. Marks scored in individual subjects
    4. Total marks
    5. Percentile score
    6. All India rank

    and other details. 

  • Sep 04, 2022 12:12 PM IST

    NEET 2022 result: Final answer key to be published before results

    The final answer key of NEET UG 2022 will be published before results. The official final answer key is used for calculating marks and there is no provision for candidates to challenge it. 

  • Sep 04, 2022 11:44 AM IST

    NEET result 2022: Keep these details ready

    In order to check NEET result, keep your application number ready. Application number and date of birth are required to check NEET UG result. 

  • Sep 04, 2022 11:43 AM IST

    Website to check NEET UG result 2022

    1. neet.nta.nic.in
    2. ntaresults.ac.in
    3. nta.ac.in
  • Sep 04, 2022 11:39 AM IST

    NEET result 2022 date and time

    NTA had previously said that NEET result will be published by September 7. Candidates can expect their results on or before the scheduled date. 

  • Sep 04, 2022 11:37 AM IST

    NEET result 2022 expected soon

    National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of NEET UG 2022 soon on neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG result, cut-off soon on neet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 12:48 PM IST

NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA will publish NEET 2022 result on neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Latest updates here:

NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG result, cut-off on neet.nta.nic.in,(HT File)
NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG result, cut-off on neet.nta.nic.in,(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

