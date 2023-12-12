NID DAT admit card 2024 today on admissions.nid.edu

National Institute of Design (NID) is going to issue admit cards for the 2024 session of the Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT 2024) today, December 12. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the website admissions.nid.edu, once it is released. NID DAT admit card 2024 releasing today on admissions.nid.edu (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“Download Admit Card from 1600 hrs. Tuesday, 12 December 2023,” reads a message displayed on the website.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The exam is being conducted for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) course offered at NID Ahmedabad, NID Andhra Pradesh, NID Haryana, NID Madhya Pradesh, NID Assam and the Master of Design (MDes) programme at NID Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bengaluru.

Once released, candidates can download the admit card by following these steps:

How to download NID DAT 2024 admit card

Go to the website admissions.nid.edu. Open the link for downloading the NID admission test 2024-25 admit card. Enter your login details and submit. Check and download your admit card.

For further information, applicants visit the admission website of NID and check course-wise admission handbooks.

NID has cautioned candidates that it has not authorised or franchised with anyone coaching classes for preparation of the admission test.

“NID does not encourage an aspiring student to attend any coaching class by way of preparation for the NID admission test. NID has not authorized/franchised with anyone to conduct such classes. Aspiring students are advised not to fall prey to any such claims,” it said.