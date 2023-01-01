Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NID DAT admit card releasing tomorrow, check steps to download

NID DAT admit card releasing tomorrow, check steps to download

competitive exams
Published on Jan 01, 2023

NID DAT 2023: Those who have applied for the entrance test can download admit cards from admissions.nid.edu, once released.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NID DAT 2023: National Institute of Design (NID) will publish admit cards for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 Prelims tomorrow, January 2.

Those who have applied for the entrance test can download admit cards from admissions.nid.edu, once released.

The preliminary exam is scheduled for Saturday, January 8, 2023.

To download admit cards, follow these steps:

How to check NID DAT 2023 Prelims admit card

  1. Go to admissions.nid.edu.
  2. Under the ‘Important Updates’ tab, open the link to download admit card.
  3. Enter your credentials and login.
  4. Download the admit card and take printout for the exam day.

The entrance test is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) courses offered at NID campuses across the country. For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams.
