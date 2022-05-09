NIMCET 2022: MCA entrance exam registration ends today on nimcet.in

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur will close the application window for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test or NIMCET 2022 on Monday, May 9. Those who are yet to apply can go to nimcet.in and submit their forms.

The previous application deadline was May 4, which was later extended till May 9 by NIT Jamshedpur.

NIMCET 2022 admit card will be released on June 6 and it will be available for download till June 19, 2022.

The examination will be held on June 20, 2022 and result will be declared on July 5, 2022.

Apply for NIMCET 2022

The application fee is ₹2,500 for general, general-ews and OBC candidates and ₹1,250 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

How to apply for NIMCET 2022

Go to nimcet.in. On the homepage, click on the registration link. Register to generate user ID and password. Now, login with the user ID and password and fill the application form. Upload documents and pay the exam fee. Submit the form and take a printout of the final page.

NIMCET is conducted for admission to MCA programme at NITs. As of now, the MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal.