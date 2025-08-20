Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

NTA releases CSIR NET final answer key, results next

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 09:39 am IST

Candidates can check and download the CSIR UGC NET final answer key from csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or CSIR UGC NET final answer key on its official website. Candidates can check and download the CSIR UGC NET final answer key from csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR NET final answer key released, results next (HT file)
CSIR NET final answer key released, results next (HT file)

Candidates do not need to use any login details to check the final answer key.

With the final answer key released, the agency is expected to announce the results of the examination next.

CSIR NET final answer key 2025: Direct link

NTA released the CSIR NET provisional answer on the official website on August 3. After that, the agency invited objections from candidates on the payment of a non-refundable fee per question.

NTA said that the results will be prepared based on the CSIR UGC NET final answer key.

It added that subject experts will review the challenges raised by candidates, and if an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

The CSIR NET July exam was conducted on July 28, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 1,95,241 candidates across the country.

CSIR NET final answer key 2025: Steps to check

Visit the NTA website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Go to the CSIR NET final answer key download link.

A PDF will open.

Download the PDF and check the final answer key.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / NTA releases CSIR NET final answer key, results next
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On