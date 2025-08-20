NTA releases CSIR NET final answer key, results next

CSIR NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or CSIR UGC NET final answer key on its official website. Candidates can check and download the CSIR UGC NET final answer key from csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR NET final answer key released, results next (HT file)

Candidates do not need to use any login details to check the final answer key.

With the final answer key released, the agency is expected to announce the results of the examination next.

CSIR NET final answer key 2025: Direct link

NTA released the CSIR NET provisional answer on the official website on August 3. After that, the agency invited objections from candidates on the payment of a non-refundable fee per question.

NTA said that the results will be prepared based on the CSIR UGC NET final answer key.

It added that subject experts will review the challenges raised by candidates, and if an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

The CSIR NET July exam was conducted on July 28, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 1,95,241 candidates across the country.

CSIR NET final answer key 2025: Steps to check

Visit the NTA website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Go to the CSIR NET final answer key download link.

A PDF will open.

Download the PDF and check the final answer key.