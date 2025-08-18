CSIR NET Result 2025 News Live Updates: Steps to check marks when announced

CSIR NET Result 2025 News Live Updates: Steps to check marks when out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CSIR NET Result 2025 News Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or CSIR UGC NET on its official website. When declared candidates can check the CSIR UGC NET results on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. The provisional answer key has been released and the result is expected next. Along with the result, the agency will also release the final answer key. ...Read More

The CSIR NET provisional answer key was uploaded to the official website on August 3. After that, NTA invited objections from candidates on the payment of a non-refundable fee per question.

NTA said that the results will be prepared based on the CSIR UGC NET final answer key.

Subject experts will review the challenges raised by candidates, and if an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

The entrance exam was conducted on July 28, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 1,95,241 candidates across the country.

CSIR NET Result 2025: Steps to check marks when out