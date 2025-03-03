OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 releasing today at opsc.gov.in, here's how to download

Odisha Public Service Commission is scheduled to release the admit cards for the OPSC AAO recruitment exams on Monday, March 3, 2025. Candidates who applied for the Assistant Agriculture Officer posts will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at opsc.gov.in, when out. OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 scheduled to release on March 3, 2025 at opsc.gov.in. Check the steps to download hall tickets.

OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the hall tickets when out by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. On the home page, click on the Download Admission Certificate tab. Click on the link to download the OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 under Candidate's Corner. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 and keep a printout of the same for further use.

It may be mentioned here that the written examination for OPSC AAO is scheduled for March 9, 2025.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer by way of competitive examination consisting of written examination and interview.

The written examination will comprise of 2 papers having total 200 marks. Each paper will consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each, and the exam duration is for 2 hours.

There will also be negative marking for incorrect answers with a deduction of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Whereas the interview will consist of 25 marks.

Notably, the OPSC AAO registration process began on November 12 and concluded on December 11, 2024.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 124 posts in the organization.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of OPSC.