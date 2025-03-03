Menu Explore
Two universities, five law colleges, six medical colleges proposed in Jharkhand budget

PTI |
Mar 03, 2025 07:07 PM IST

State finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore made the announcement while tabling the budget in the state assembly.

Jharkhand government on Monday proposed to set up two universities, five law colleges and six medical colleges in the state.

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore meets state Chief Minister Hemant Soren before presenting the State Budget during the Budget Session of the State Assembly, at Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi on Monday.(Somnath Sen/ANI)
Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore meets state Chief Minister Hemant Soren before presenting the State Budget during the Budget Session of the State Assembly, at Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi on Monday.(Somnath Sen/ANI)

State finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore made the announcement while tabling the budget in the state assembly.

In a bid to promote vocational education in the state, the state government has proposed to set up a skill and a fin-tech university in the state, besides establishing schools of business and mass communication in Jamshedpur, Palamu, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Hazaribag and Deoghar.

The government has also proposed to set up law colleges in Hazaribag, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Dumka and Palamu to encourage legal studies, Kishore said.

He added that the government is committed to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people of the state.

"Administrative approval has already been given to set up a new medical college and hospital in Ranchi. Besides, setting up medical colleges in Khunti, Giridih, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Deoghar and Jamtara on a PPP mode has also been proposed in the budget," he said.

The government has allocated 15,198.35 crore for primary and secondary education department, while 2,409.20 crore has been earmarked for the higher and technical education department. For the health department, a budget estimate of 7,470.50 crore has been announced.

To promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), the government has proposed to establish a MSME directorate or a MSME cell in the state.

The government also proposed to establish 59 new day boarding sports training centres in the state.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
