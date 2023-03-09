PSTET Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download hall tickets at pstet2023.org

The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training has released PSTET Admit Card 2023. The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test hall tickets can be downloaded by all appearing candidates from the official site of PSTET at pstet2023.org.

PSTET Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of PSTET at pstet2023.org.

Click on PSTET 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PSTET 2023 examination will be conducted on March 12, 2023 across the state at various exam centres. The examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Both Paper I and II will comprise of 150 MCQs carrying 150 marks, 1 mark for each question. All questions in PSTET will be MCQs, each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct. There will be no negative marking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of PSTET.

