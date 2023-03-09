Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSTET 2023 Admit Card released at pstet2023.org, download link here

PSTET 2023 Admit Card released at pstet2023.org, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Mar 09, 2023 01:46 PM IST

PSTET 2023 Admit Card has been released on March 9, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

PSTET 2023 Admit Card released at pstet2023.org, download link here
PSTET 2023 Admit Card released at pstet2023.org, download link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training has released PSTET 2023 Admit Card on March 9, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) can download the admit card through the official site of PSTET at pstet2023.org.

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) is scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023. The examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Both Paper I and II will comprise of 150 MCQs carrying 150 marks. All questions in PSTET will be MCQs, each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct. There will be no negative marking.

Direct link to download PSTET 2023 Admit Card

PSTET 2023 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of PSTET at pstet2023.org.
  • Click on PSTET 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Some new subjects have been added in PSTET Paper II this year onwards. Candidates can check it on the official site of PSTET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pstet admit card.
pstet admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out