Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: Pre. D.EI.Ed registration date extended till July 19

Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has extended the last date to register for Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021. The registration date has been extended till July 19, 2021. Candidates who were unable to apply for the examination before can apply online through the official site of Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

The last date deposit fees have also been extended till July 21, 2021. Earlier the last date to apply was till July 10 and fee payment was till July 12, 2021.

Candidates should have passed the Class 12 board exam from the Rajasthan board to apply for the exam. Those who are appearing for the examination can also apply for it. The age limit should be below 28 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

The application fees for the examination is ₹400/- for candidates who want to apply for only D.El.Ed General or D.El.Ed Sanskrit and candidates who want to apply for both the courses will have to pay ₹450/- as application fees.

Direct link to apply here

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

• Click on registration link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details or registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.