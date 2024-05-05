 Rajasthan JET 2024: Registrations re-opened on jetauj2024.com, apply through the direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Rajasthan JET 2024: Registrations re-opened on jetauj2024.com, apply through the direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 05, 2024 03:59 PM IST

Registration for Rajasthan JET 2024 has been reopened on the official website. The applications window closes on May 6.

The Agriculture University of Jodhpur has reopened the registration for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2024. Aspiring candidates who are interested in submitting their applications can do so on the official website at jetauj2024.com. The registration window will close on May 6, 2024.

Rajasthan JET 2024: Registrations re-opened on jetauj2024.com. Window closes on May 6.
Rajasthan JET 2024: Registrations re-opened on jetauj2024.com. Window closes on May 6.

An application fee is to be paid by candidates when submitting their online application forms. Candidates must note they will not be able to make any modifications once the fee is paid.

Also read: JEE Advanced 2024 registration ends soon, link to apply on jeeadv.ac.in

Candidates need to pay an application fee of 1,600. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Physically Challenged candidates, the fee is 1,300.

Steps to submit applications for Rajasthan JET 2024

  • Go to the official website at jetauj2024.com.
  • Click on the Registration link on the homepage.
  • Enter the credentials to register and log in.
  • Fill out the online application form and submit it.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Download and print a hard copy for further need.

Direct link to apply for Rajasthan JET 2024

The Rajasthan JET 2024 examination will be conducted on June 2, 2024, in both English and Hindi. The examination will be conducted from 11 AM to 1:10 PM in selected cities of Rajasthan.

The reporting time for candidates at the examinations center is 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Candidates will not be allowed to appear at the examination centre on any other date other than the one mentioned in the admit card.

