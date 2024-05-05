 JEE Advanced 2024 registration ends soon, link to apply on jeeadv.ac.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
JEE Advanced 2024 registration ends soon, link to apply on jeeadv.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 05, 2024 03:35 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2024: Eligible candidates can apply for the IIT entrance test on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2024: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will close the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2024) soon. Eligible candidates can apply for the IIT entrance test on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2024 registration ends soon on jeeadv.ac.in
The application deadline is May 7 (11:30 pm).

Candidates who are among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in the BE/BTech. paper of JEE Main are eligible for the IIT JEE Advanced examination.

The Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1999. A relaxation of five years in the upper age limit has been given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, meaning that they should have been born on or after October 1, 1994.

The fee payment window of JEE Advanced will close on May 10, 2024.

Link to register for JEE Advanced 2024

How to apply for JEE Advanced 2024

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Open the registration link given on the home page.

Select one of the two options – JEE Main qualified candidates or foreign candidates, as applicable.

Provide the required details and login.

After completing the registration process, log and fill the application form.

Upload documents, make payment.

Submit your application form.

Download and save a copy of the confirmation page.

The JEE Advanced 2024 application fee is 3,200 for all Indian candidates, except for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates. For candidates belonging to these categories, the application fee is 1,600.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2024 registration ends soon, link to apply on jeeadv.ac.in
