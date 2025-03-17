REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Websites to check provisional key when released

REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The provisional answer key will be released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, reet2024.co.in.

REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE or BSER) conducted the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2025) on February 27 and is expected to release the provisional answer keys next. The provisional REET 2025 answer key will be released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in....Read More

The exam was conducted in two shifts: from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

The REET exam was conducted at two levels: level 1 for primary teachers and level 2 for secondary teacher posts.

In 2022, the REET exam was held on July 23 and 24 and the answer key was released in August. After releasing the provisional answer key, the board allowed candidates to raise objections, if any, on the payment of ₹300 per question.

The board will give candidates an opportunity to register their objections this year as well.

Candidates' objections will be reviewed, and if they are found valid, the final answer key will be revised. The final answer key will be used to prepare and announce the REET 2025 result.

Steps to download the REET 2025 answer key when released

Visit the RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the REET exam page.

Click on the provisional answer key link.

If required, enter your login details.

Submit and check the answer key.

Check live updates on the REET 2025 answer key below.