REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Websites to check provisional key when released

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE or BSER) conducted the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2025) on February 27 and is expected to release the provisional answer keys next. The provisional REET 2025 answer key will be released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in.
The exam was conducted in two shifts: from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
The REET exam was conducted at two levels: level 1 for primary teachers and level 2 for secondary teacher posts.
In 2022, the REET exam was held on July 23 and 24 and the answer key was released in August. After releasing the provisional answer key, the board allowed candidates to raise objections, if any, on the payment of ₹300 per question.
The board will give candidates an opportunity to register their objections this year as well.
Candidates' objections will be reviewed, and if they are found valid, the final answer key will be revised. The final answer key will be used to prepare and announce the REET 2025 result.
Steps to download the REET 2025 answer key when released
Visit the RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Open the REET exam page.
Click on the provisional answer key link.
If required, enter your login details.
Submit and check the answer key.
Check live updates on the REET 2025 answer key below.
- Open the RBSE official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Go to the REET exam page and click on the download link for the provisional answer key.
- If required, enter your login details and submit.
- Check and download the provisional answer key.
REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: REET 2025 was conducted on February 27, in two shifts. The first shift was from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second one was from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: RBSE will release the REET 2025 provisional answer key on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in.