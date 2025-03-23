REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Steps to check provisional key when released

REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Check steps to download the answer key when out, updates here

REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is yet to release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). When out, candidates can download the provisional key at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in. Earlier, the RBSE had released the RBSE level 1 and level 2 question papers on the official websites.

Direct link to download REET 2024 Question Papers

Meanwhile, the board will also allow candidates to raise objections, if any, on the payment of a fee per question, after releasing the answer key.

The objections will be reviewed, and if they are found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

The final answer key will be used to prepare and declare the result.

REET 2025 Answer key: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the answer key when out

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the REET exam portal. Next, click on the link to download the provisional answer key for REET level 1 or level 2. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the provisional answer key displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

