New Delhi
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Live

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Steps to check provisional key when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 23, 2025 2:14 PM IST
    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will release the provisional answer key for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers. Check the steps to download when released and other updates.
    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Check steps to download the answer key when out, updates here
    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Check steps to download the answer key when out, updates here

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is yet to release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). When out, candidates can download the provisional key at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in. Earlier, the RBSE had released the RBSE level 1 and level 2 question papers on the official websites. ...Read More

    Direct link to download REET 2024 Question Papers

    Meanwhile, the board will also allow candidates to raise objections, if any, on the payment of a fee per question, after releasing the answer key.

    The objections will be reviewed, and if they are found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

    The final answer key will be used to prepare and declare the result.

    REET 2025 Answer key: Steps to download

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the answer key when out

    1. Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
    2. Click on the REET exam portal.
    3. Next, click on the link to download the provisional answer key for REET level 1 or level 2.
    4. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
    5. Check the provisional answer key displayed on the screen.
    6. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    Follow the blog for live updates on the REET 2025 answer key.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 23, 2025 2:14 PM IST

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: How will results be prepared?

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The REET Results 2025 will be prepared based on the final answer key.

    Mar 23, 2025 2:12 PM IST

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Direct link to download question papers

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Here is the direct link to download the question papers for Level 1 and Level 2.

    Mar 23, 2025 2:10 PM IST

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Question papers released

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has already released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2025) level 1 and level 2 question papers.

    Mar 23, 2025 2:05 PM IST

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: About final answer key

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The REET final answer key will be prepared after the challenges raised against the provisional key are reviewed. The final key will be revised if the objections are found valid.

    Mar 23, 2025 2:03 PM IST

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: What after answer key is out

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: After the answer key is released, the RBSE will allow candidates to raise objections, if any, on payment of a fee.

    Mar 23, 2025 2:02 PM IST

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: How to download when released

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The REET Answer Key 2025, when out, can be be download by following the steps mentioned below:

    Mar 23, 2025 1:59 PM IST

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Official websites to check

    REET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The REET Answer Key 2025 will be available on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in.

