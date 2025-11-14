Registration for FMGE December session begins today, know important dates, where to apply

As per the official notice, the window will open at 3 pm on natboard.edu.in. The application deadline is December 4.

The online registration process for the December 2025 session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, or FMGE , will begin today, November 14.

FMGE December 2025: Steps to apply To apply online for the FMGE December 2025 exam, candidates can follow the steps outlined below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS – natboard.edu.in.

2. Open the FMGE December 2025 tab available on the home page.

3. Click on the registration link, enter details and submit.

4. Once registration is done, fill out the application form.

5. Make payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Before applying for the test, candidates should read the information bulletin to verify their eligibility and other relevant details.

For queries related to application form submission/ refund of failed transactions/ payment gateway-related issues, etc., candidates can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through the applicant login.