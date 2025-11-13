National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the FMGE December 2025 notification. The registration process will begin on November 14, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) – December 2025 can find the link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. FMGE December 2025: Notification out, registration begins on November 14 at natboard.edu.in (Hindustan Times)

The registration link will be activated at 3 pm tomorrow. The last date to apply is December 4, 2025. The examination will be held on January 17, 2026.

FMGE December 2025: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the FMGE December 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For queries related to application form submission/ Refund of failed transactions/ Payment Gateway related issues etc., please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.