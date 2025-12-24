RRB Group D 2025 revised CBT exam schedule released, check exam city, admit card dates here

Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group C 2025 revised CBT exam schedule. Candidates who want to appear for Group D examination can check the exam dates on the official website of regional RRBs.

The computer based test which was scheduled from January 1 to January 16, 2026 will now be held on January 8, 9, February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10, 2025. The computer-based test will be held from November 27 to January 16, 2026. The exam will comprise of 100 questions out of which 25 each for General Science and Mathematics, 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 for General Awareness and Current Affairs.

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live around 10 days prior to exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

The e-admit card will be available for downloading 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation slip.

RRB Group D 2025: How to download exam schedule To check the exam dates notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Group D 2025 revised CBT exam schedule notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer based test commenced on November 27, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.