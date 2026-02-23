The Railway Recruitment Board will close the RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 objection window on February 23, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objection against the answer key can do it through the official website of regional RRBs. The link will be deactivated at 5 pm. RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes today, direct link to raise objection here

The objection window was opened on February 17, 2026. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from which the candidate has made the online payment.

Direct link to raise objection against RRB Group D Answer Key 2026

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: How to raise objections To raise objection against the provisional key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

6. Upload the necessary document and make the payment of processing fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official websites of regional RRBs.