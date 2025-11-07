RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Live: RRB Level 1 city intimation slip expected today
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Live: City intimation slip likely to be out today, November 7. Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link, how to download and more.
The Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to release RRB Group D Exam 2025 city intimation slip today, November 7, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the computer based test for various posts in Level 1 can check the exam city details through the official website of RRBs.
The Computer Based Test for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix will begin on November 17, 2025 and conclude by end of December 2025.
The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live around 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.
The RRB Group D admit card will be available to candidates around 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.
This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on city intimation slip, direct link, how to download and more.
City intimation slip release date
When will exam begin?
Where to check city intimation slip?
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Live: Candidates who will appear for the computer based test for various posts in Level 1 can check the exam city details through the official website of RRBs.
Date and time
The exact date and time of release of exam city slip has not been announced yet.