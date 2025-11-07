RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Live: RRB Level 1 city intimation slip expected today

The Computer Based Test for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix will begin on November 17, 2025 and conclude by end of December 2025.

The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live around 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

The RRB Group D admit card will be available to candidates around 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on city intimation slip, direct link, how to download and more.