RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam city slip out for levels 4, 6; Direct link, how to download

RRB NTPC CBT 2: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released exam city and date information slip of NTPC CBT 2 for pay levels 4 and 6. Candidates can go to rrbcdg.gov.in to download the details.

The board has also released score cards, shortlist status and question papers of CBT 1.

Candidates can login with their registration number and date of birth to download the exam city and date information slip of RRB NTPC CBT 2.

How to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 information slip

Go to rrbcdg.gov.in. Click on the information slip download link shown on the homepage. Login with registration number and date of birth. Submit to view the information slip.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has warned candidates about a fake notification on dates of CBT 2 exam for pay levels 5, 3 and 2.

The fake notice claims the exams are tentatively scheduled for May 19, 20 and June 14-16, 2022.

As per official information, RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam for ccandidates who got shortlisted for Pay Level-4 and 6 in CBT-1, is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions.

Exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later.

