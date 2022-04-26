Home / Education / Employment News / RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date: Railway Ministry warns candidates about fake notice
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date: Railway Ministry warns candidates about fake notice

  
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date: Railway Ministry warns candidates about fake notice(Photo tweeted by Ministry of Railways)

Published on Apr 26, 2022 08:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date: The Ministry of Railways has warned candidates about a fake notification regarding RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam dates.

As per the fake notice, students shortlisted for pay levels 5, 3 and 2 in CBT 1 will have to appear for the CBT 2 exam on May 19, 20 and June 14-16, 2022.

No such notification has been published by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the ministry has clarified.

“#Fake notices are being circulated with regards to the Railway Recruitment Board’s CBT-2. Whereas no such notice has been published by the Railways. Be Alert and Beware of such FAKE claims,” the ministry said in a tweet.

As per the latest information, RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam for ccandidates who got shortlisted for Pay Level-4 and 6 in CBT-1, is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions.

Exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later. 

 

Sign out