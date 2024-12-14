Edit Profile
    Where and how to check RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates when released, live updates here

    By HT Education Desk, New Delhi
    Dec 14, 2024 2:00 PM IST
    RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule will be available on official RRB websites when released. Follow the live blog for the latest updates.
    The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is yet to release the RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam dates on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level posts can check the timetable when released through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

    The timetable will have information about the examination dates, city intimation slip and admit card tentative dates.

    “The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned," mentioned the official brochure.

    The registration process for the exam concluded in October and the exam dates is expected to be released next. The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    This recruitment drive is expected to fill 11558 posts in the organisation, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, direct link, exam schedule and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 14, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    Information to be available on the timetable sheet

    Dec 14, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    Where to check RRB NTPC 2024 exam date

    Dec 14, 2024 1:27 PM IST

    Exam dates not released yet

    Dec 14, 2024 1:26 PM IST

    Here's the selection criteria for RRB NTPC UG posts

    For undergraduate posts there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable

    Dec 14, 2024 1:25 PM IST

    More than 11k posts are expected to be filled in the RRB NTPC 2024 recruitment process

    Dec 14, 2024 1:23 PM IST

    Websites to check for RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates

    RRBs will announce exam dates for NTPC UG and graduate-level posts on the official website. When released, candidates can check the tentative schedule here.

    Dec 14, 2024 1:22 PM IST

    Vacancy breakup for RRB NTPC UG level posts

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Dec 14, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    Vacancy breakup for RRB NTPC graduate level posts

    The graduate-level posts are mentioned below:

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Dec 14, 2024 1:20 PM IST

    What's next after RRB NTPC registration?

    Dec 14, 2024 1:18 PM IST

    All you need to know about RRB NPTC vacancies

    Dec 14, 2024 1:17 PM IST

    More information about the RRB NTPC registration dates

    Dec 14, 2024 1:15 PM IST

    What does the official brochure say about RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam dates

    Dec 14, 2024 1:14 PM IST

    What information will the RRB NTPC 2024 exam time table consist of

    Dec 14, 2024 1:13 PM IST

    What do we know about the RRB NTPC exam time table

    Dec 14, 2024 1:11 PM IST

    Official website to check RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates

    Dec 14, 2024 1:11 PM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates not released yet

