Where and how to check RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates when released, live updates here

The Assam Board of Secondary Education High School Leaving Examination Class 10 board exam results are expected to be out at 10 am today.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is yet to release the RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam dates on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level posts can check the timetable when released through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

The timetable will have information about the examination dates, city intimation slip and admit card tentative dates.

“The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned," mentioned the official brochure.

The registration process for the exam concluded in October and the exam dates is expected to be released next. The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

This recruitment drive is expected to fill 11558 posts in the organisation, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, direct link, exam schedule and more.