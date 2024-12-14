Where and how to check RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates when released, live updates here
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is yet to release the RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam dates on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level posts can check the timetable when released through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied....Read More
The timetable will have information about the examination dates, city intimation slip and admit card tentative dates.
“The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned," mentioned the official brochure.
The registration process for the exam concluded in October and the exam dates is expected to be released next. The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
This recruitment drive is expected to fill 11558 posts in the organisation, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, direct link, exam schedule and more.
Information to be available on the timetable sheet
Where to check RRB NTPC 2024 exam date
Candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level posts can check the timetable when released through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied.
Exam dates not released yet
Here's the selection criteria for RRB NTPC UG posts
For undergraduate posts there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable
More than 11k posts are expected to be filled in the RRB NTPC 2024 recruitment process
Websites to check for RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates
RRBs will announce exam dates for NTPC UG and graduate-level posts on the official website. When released, candidates can check the tentative schedule here.
Vacancy breakup for RRB NTPC UG level posts
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Vacancy breakup for RRB NTPC graduate level posts
The graduate-level posts are mentioned below:
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
What's next after RRB NTPC registration?
All you need to know about RRB NPTC vacancies
This recruitment drive is expected to fill 11558 posts in the organisation, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.
More information about the RRB NTPC registration dates
What does the official brochure say about RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam dates
What information will the RRB NTPC 2024 exam time table consist of
What do we know about the RRB NTPC exam time table
There is no official date and time of release of RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule.
Official website to check RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates
