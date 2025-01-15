RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level exam schedule when out

Live

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where, how to check exam schedule when out

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards is yet to release RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024. When released, the UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule will be available to all registered candidates on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. The RRB NTPC 2024 selection process comprises of two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable for undergraduate posts and for graduate level posts, there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”....Read More

The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024. RRB will fill 11558 posts through the NTPC recruitment drive, 8,113 of which will be graduate-level and 3,445 undergraduate-level. Follow the blog for the latest updates.