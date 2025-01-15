RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level exam schedule when out
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards is yet to release RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024. When released, the UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule will be available to all registered candidates on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied.
The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
RRB will fill 11558 posts through the NTPC recruitment drive, 8,113 of which will be graduate-level and 3,445 undergraduate-level. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
Check RRB NTPC 2024 graduate level posts vacancy breakups
The graduate-level posts are mentioned below:
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
RRB NTPC 2024 vacancy details
RRB NTPC 2024 Graduate level posts registration dates
When did RRB NTPC 2024 UG level posts registration ended?
RRB NTPC 2024 registration dates for Graduate level posts
RRB NTPC 2024 official websites to check
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
RRB NTPC 2024 selection process
The RRB NTPC 2024 selection process comprises of two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable for undergraduate posts and for graduate level posts, there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”.
Where to check RRB NTPC 2024 exam schedule?
RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates not out yet
RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates for UG, Graduate level posts have not been released yet.