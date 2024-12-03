RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Latest updates on NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule

RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release the RRB NTPC exam dates 2024 in due course of time. When released, all registered candidates can check the RRB NTPC UG, Graduate Level posts exam schedule on the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. The UG level posts selection process comprises two-stage Computer-Based Tests followed by a computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable. For Graduate-Level posts, the selection process comprises two-stage Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) followed by a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable....Read More

The RRB NTPC 2024 registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, direct link, official notice and more.