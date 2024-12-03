RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Latest updates on NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule
RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release the RRB NTPC exam dates 2024 in due course of time. When released, all registered candidates can check the RRB NTPC UG, Graduate Level posts exam schedule on the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. The UG level posts selection process comprises two-stage Computer-Based Tests followed by a computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable. For Graduate-Level posts, the selection process comprises two-stage Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) followed by a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable....Read More
The RRB NTPC 2024 registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, direct link, official notice and more.
RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Websites to check for schedule
RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Vacancies for graduate-level posts
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: UG level vacancies
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Graduate-level posts
Undergraduate level posts
RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Graduate level posts selection process
RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: For Graduate-Level posts, the selection process comprises two-stage Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) followed by a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.
RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Selection process for UG level posts
RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: The UG posts selection process comprises two-stage Computer-Based Tests followed by a computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.
