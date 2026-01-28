RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025 rescheduled, to be held in February

Railway Recruitment Board has rescheduled RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam on December 28, 2025 can check the rescheduling date through the official website of regional RRBs.

As per the official notice, the exam which was held on December 30, 2025 has now been rescheduled and will be held on February 11, 2026.

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The e-call letters will be available 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

In the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test, the candidates are required to type at least 300 words in English or 250 words in Hindi. The candidates will have to type in English or Hindi. English will be the typing language as default

option. Candidates who will type in Hindi for Typing Test must be familiar with the usage of Krutidev or Mangal font. The exam session consists of three parts viz. (i) Typing practice for one minute to warm up & familiarize with keyboard. (ii) Break of 30 seconds and (iii) Typing Test for 10 minutes which will be taken for evaluation.

As the skill test is to determine speed, candidates who have completed the passage can retype it from the beginning within the test duration, i.e., 10 minutes. Candidates who do not type the whole passage at least once in 10 minutes will be treated as disqualified.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.