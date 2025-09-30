RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to download UG result when released

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: How to download UG result when released. (File)

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Boards is yet to release the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. When out, candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination will be able to check and download results on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied.

RRBs aim to fill up 3445 vacancies across the country through this recruitment drive. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

The RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination was conducted on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.

The provisional answer key was released on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20, 2025. To raise an objection, candidates had to pay ₹50/-plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

RRB NTPC UG Results 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when out:

Visit the official website of RRBs. On the home page, click on the link to check the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. Enter your credentials to login, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

