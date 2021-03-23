SBI Clerk recruitment: List of candidates selected from waiting list released

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the roll numbers of candidates selected provisionally from the waiting list for recruitment of clerks or Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) exam 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk examination 2020 can check the list of candidates selected provisionally from the waiting list in the career section of SBI website at sbi.co.in.

The application process for this exam started in January, 2020, while the preliminary examination was held in February-March 2020, and its results were declared in October 2020. Candidates selected in the preliminary exam had appeared in the main examination in October-November 2020. The final result or roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates for appointment was released in December 2020.

Now the SBI has released the roll number of candidates who have been selected from among the waiting list of candidates. The release of this list is against non-joining and resignations.

Here is the direct link to check roll numbers of candidates selected provisionally for SBI clerk from the waiting list.

The appointment of such candidates is subject to:

i) Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language(s) ii) Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in the advertisement iii) Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration.

SBI clerk: How to check roll numbers of candidates selected provisionally from the waiting list

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the link for Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) or eleventh dot in latest announcements section.

Go to 'candidates provisionally selected from first waiting list'

A pdf page containing roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates will appear on the screen

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates on exam.