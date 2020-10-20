SBI Clerk prelims results 2020 announced at sbi.co.in, here’s direct link to check

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 20:53 IST

SBI Clerk prelims results 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday announced the SBI Clerk prelims results 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who had appeared in the SBI Clerk preliminary examination 2020 can check their result online at sbi.co.in/careers.

Direct link to check SBI clerk Prelims result 2020

The SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Preliminary Examination was held on February 22, 29, March 1 and 8, 2020.

Candidates who have qualified the SBI Clerk prelims exam 2020 will now be eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Main Exam.

How to check SBI clerk Prelims result 2020:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/careers

On the homepage, click on the link for SBI clerk prelims 2020 result appearing under the latest announcement section

Key in your login credentials and login

The SBI clerk Prelims result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.