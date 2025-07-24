SBI PO Admit Card 2025 News Live: Prelims from August 2, admit cards expected soon

SBI PO Admit Card 2025 News Live: The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims examination on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. The admit card is expected soon on the official website, sbi.co.in. In the exam notification, the bank said that the prelims admit card will be released in the third or fourth week of July and the SBI PO prelims results will be announced in August/September....Read More

The SBI PO mains admit cards will be released in August/September, and the exam is scheduled for September. The result will be announced in September or October. The psychometric test, interview, and group Exercises will be held in October or November.

SBI is conducting this recruitment drive for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 of are backlog vacancies.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: How to download Prelims call letter

Go to the official website sbi.co.in.

Open the careers portal and then the current openings section.

Click on the Probationary Officers recruitment tab.

Open the prelims call letter download link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the admit card/call letter.