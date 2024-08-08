SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam dates released at ssc.gov.in, examination begins on September 9, notice here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has released the dates for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2024 today, August 8. Candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2024 can check the notice on the official website, ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Tier 1 examination begins from September 9, 2024. Check notice below.

As per the notice, the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2024 will begin from September 9 and conclude on September 26, 2024.

The official notice reads, “The Commission has decided to conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024(Tier-I) from 09-Sep-2024 to 26-Sep-2024. 2. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.”

Notably, through the recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill approximately 17727 vacancies. The online registration began on June 24 and deadline was till July 27, 2024.

The application form correction window was opened from August 10 to 11, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that candidates will be selected through a two-tier computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a document verification round.

As informed by the commission earlier, the document verification will be done by the user departments after the declaration of final results.

The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates and 20 per cent for all other categories.

Additionally, the maximum percentage of errors allowed (minimum qualifying standards) are 20 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates and 30 per cent for all other categories.

Meanwhile, the tentative schedule for tier 2 examination is December, 2024.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.