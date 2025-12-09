SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2025 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till December 11

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2025 can download the tentative answer keys along with candidates' response sheet from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The Commission has informed that in the challenge module, the sequence of the questions and the options may be different from how it appeared during the examination. This is because in the challenge module the sequence of the questions as well as the answers will be the same for all the candidates who appeared in a particular shift whereas during the actual examination these sequences were different for different candidates. However, the answers selected by the candidates during the examination will exactly be reflected in the challenge module.

The objection window opened on December 8 and will close on December 11, 2025 at 6 pm. For each answer objection is raised, a processing fee of ₹50/- should be paid.

SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2025: How to download To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the details.

3. Once done, your answer key will be displayed.

4. Check the answer key and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tier I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025 was conducted by the Commission from November 12 to November 30, 2025 at different centres all over the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.