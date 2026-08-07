SSC CHT Admit Card 2025 for PST releasing today at sscer.org, here's how to download

The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CHT Admit Card 2025 on August 7, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the PST of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025, can download the admit card through the official website of SSC ER at sscer.org.

SSC building

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As per the official notice, the recommended candidates of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025, who are required to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF are hereby informed that they may download their Physical Standard Test (PST) Call Letter/Admit Card through the SSC(ER)’s website from August 7, 2026.

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The Physical Standard Test will be held on August 17, 2026 at the respective PST Centres mentioned in their Call Letter/Admit Card.

Candidates are further informed that the date, time, and venue allotted for the Physical Standard Test (PST) are final. No request for any change in the date, time or venue will be entertained under any circumstances. The Commission shall not entertain any such request or correspondence in this regard.

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To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC ER at sscer.org.

2. Click on SSC CHT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here