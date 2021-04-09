SSC constable GD Recruitment 2021: Important notification issued for aspirants

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, April 9 announced that the official notification for the recruitment of Constable in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2O2l will be released in the first week of May.

According to the Calendar for exams released earlier, the notification for the exam was to be released on March 25 and the online registration process for SSC GD constable recruitment was to continue till May 10, 2021. The tentative date for conduct the computer-based SSC GD constable recruitment examination given earlier was of August. However, the SSC will announce fresh dates for the exam in the month of May now.

In this recruitment process, Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination.

Note: Candidates should visit the official website regularly for latest news and updates on the examination.