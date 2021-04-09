Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC constable GD Recruitment 2021: Important notification issued for aspirants
competitive exams

SSC constable GD Recruitment 2021: Important notification issued for aspirants

SSC issues notification giving the timing for the release of SSC GD constable recruitment 2021 exam notification.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their SSC MTS Paper 1 result from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in after it is declared.(ssc.nic.in)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, April 9 announced that the official notification for the recruitment of Constable in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2O2l will be released in the first week of May.

According to the Calendar for exams released earlier, the notification for the exam was to be released on March 25 and the online registration process for SSC GD constable recruitment was to continue till May 10, 2021. The tentative date for conduct the computer-based SSC GD constable recruitment examination given earlier was of August. However, the SSC will announce fresh dates for the exam in the month of May now.

In this recruitment process, Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination.

Note: Candidates should visit the official website regularly for latest news and updates on the examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc gd constable recruitment ssc gd constable result ssc constable
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP