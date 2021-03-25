SSC GD constable recruitment 2021: Notification likely to be released today

SSC GD constable recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the official notification for the recruitment of constable in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve The Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles on Thursday, March 25, 2021, on its official website.

According to the SSC exam calendar, the online registration process for SSC GD constable recruitment will continue till May 10, 2021.

The commission will conduct the computer-based SSC GD constable recruitment examination from August 2 to 25, 2021. The examination dates are tentative in nature and may change.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.