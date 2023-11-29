SSC JE 2023 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2023 Paper I. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 (Paper-I) can check the answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC declares result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2023(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 (Paper-I) on November 17.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) in respect of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 on the website of the Commission on 29.11.2023”, reads the official notification.

Candidates will be able to take print of the final answer key through the link mentioned in the notification till December 13.

“Further, marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates have also been hosted on 29.11.2023 on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates may also check their individual marks from 29.11.2023 (1800 Hrs) to 13.12.2023 (1800 Hrs) by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission” notice further added.

SSC JE 2023 paper 1 final answer key: How to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) and Marks”

Enter the login details

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.